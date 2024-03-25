FDA proposes to ban certain shock devices for the second time

Adds background and details in paragraphs 2-3

March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has proposed a ban of electrical stimulation devices intended to reduce or stop self-injurious or aggressive behavior.

Electrical stimulation devices administer electrical shocks through electrodes attached to the skin to deter self-injurious or aggressive behavior.

The health regulator said these devices present an unreasonable and substantial risk of illness or injury that cannot be corrected or eliminated through new or updated device labeling.

This is the second time the FDA has proposed a ban of these devices. Its first ban in 2020 was challenged in court and annulled, the agency said.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

