FDA posts summary of Novo Nordisk site inspections made earlier this year

The FDA has posted a summary of Novo Nordisk (NVO) site inspections made over several dates in March of this year at the company’s Drug Substance Manufacturing Site in Kalundborg Sjalland 4400 DK.

