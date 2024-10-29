News & Insights

FDA posts summary of Novo Nordisk site inspections made earlier this year

October 29, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

The FDA has posted a summary of Novo Nordisk (NVO) site inspections made over several dates in March of this year at the company’s Drug Substance Manufacturing Site in Kalundborg Sjalland 4400 DK.

NVO

NVO

