FDA places clinical hold on Bellicum's cancer therapy

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on patient enrollment and dosing in an ongoing early-stage trial of its treatment for patients with pancreatic or prostate cancer.

The company said the FDA's action follows the death of a pancreatic cancer patient in the trial that the company reported to the agency.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

