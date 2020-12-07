FDA places clinical hold on Bellicum's cancer therapy

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM.O said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on patient enrollment and dosing in an ongoing early-stage trial of its treatment for patients with pancreatic or prostate cancer.

The company said the FDA's action follows the death of a pancreatic cancer patient in the trial that the company reported to the agency.

