FDA panel votes in favour of Horizon's active thyroid eye disease drug

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Independent advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously voted in favor of Horizon Therapeutics Plc's HZNP.O experimental treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED), taking the drug a step towards potential approval.

There are no approved therapies for the vision-threatening autoimmune disorder, resulting in patients having to live with the disease until it becomes inactive and are often left with permanent and vision-impairing consequences.

The panel agreed the benefits of the treatment, teprotumumab, outweighed its risks considering it caters to an unmet need.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the treatment's approval by March 8, 2020. While the agency is not bound to follow the recommendation of its advisory panels, it usually does so.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

