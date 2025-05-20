Markets
JNJ

FDA Panel Votes In Favor Of J&J' DARZALEX FASPRO For High-Risk Smoldering Multiple Myeloma Treatment

May 20, 2025 — 10:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted (6-2) in favor of the benefit-risk profile of single-agent DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma (HR-SMM).

An application for the approval of DARZALEX FASPRO for adult patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma was submitted to the FDA in November 2024.

The committee reviewed data from the AQUILA study, a Phase 3, randomized, open-label trial which evaluated the efficacy and safety of DARZALEX FASPRO versus SOC active monitoring in patients with HR-SMM.

The ODAC is convened upon request of the FDA to review and evaluate safety and efficacy data of human drug products for use in the treatment of oncologic diseases. The committee provides non-binding recommendations based on its evaluation; however, final decisions on approval of the drug are made by the FDA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.