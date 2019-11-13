FDA panel votes against Lilly-Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes drug

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Independent experts on an FDA advisory panel on Wednesday voted against the use of an already approved diabetes drug from Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N and Boehringer Ingelheim as an add-on to insulin therapy in patients with type 1 diabetes.

The drug, empagliflozin, was approved in 2014 in doses of 10 mg and 20 mg to help lower blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes and is marketed as Jardiance.

Boehringer Ingelheim has proposed a 2.5 mg dose of empagliflozin for use in type 1 diabetes to help lower the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, an inherent complication associated with the condition.

The FDA is yet to take a decision on empagliflozin's use in type 1 diabetes. While the agency is not bound to follow the recommendation of its advisory panels, it usually does so.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

