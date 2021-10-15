FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends J&J Covid Booster Shot

(RTTNews) - The advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has voted unanimously recommending a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) vaccine at least two months after people get the first dose.

Johnson & Johnson Friday announced that the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) unanimously voted 19-0 to recommend Emergency Use Authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged 18 and older at least two months following initial vaccination with the single-shot vaccine.

The panel's decision was based on by phase 3 findings showing a booster shot increased protection to 94 percent against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 in the U.S.

"Today's recommendation is based on the totality of evidence, with clinical and real-world data showing that while a single shot offers strong and long-lasting protection against COVID-19, a booster given after the single-dose primary vaccination increases protection, in particular against symptomatic COVID-19," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

This same committee on Thursday had recommended Moderna (MRNA) booster shots to people ages 65 and older and other high-risk adults.

Meanwhile, the panel's recommendation is not final and FDA will decide whether to authorize the EUA. However, the FDA usually follows the advice of the committee.

J&J had received authorization for its vaccine in late February. The company had submitted a request to FDA to approve a booster shot of its one-dose vaccine for people ages 18 and older on October 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.