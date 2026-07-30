FDA Panel Says "No" To Capricor's DMD Drug Deramiocel, Citing "Fragile" Data; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) have been hit hard this week following adverse regulatory developments related to Deramiocel, the company's investigational cell therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a devastating genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart, and respiratory muscles, with mortality at a median age of approximately 30 years. In DMD patients, the heart muscle cells progressively die and are replaced with scar tissue. This cardiomyopathy eventually leads to heart failure, which is currently the leading cause of death among those with DMD.

An FDA panel, which reviewed the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Deramiocel yesterday, was asked to vote on the question: "Does the available evidence provide substantial evidence of effectiveness of Deramiocel for the treatment of cardiomyopathy in patients with DMD?"

Only three panel members voted "Yes" to the question, while the remaining nine voted "No".

With several panel members describing the clinical evidence as "very fragile", the FDA panel has concluded that the available evidence did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval of Deramiocel.

The BLA submission was based on the Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial, long-term data from the HOPE-2-OLE trial and positive results from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, which, according to Capricor, achieved statistical significance on its primary endpoint (PUL v2.0), the key secondary cardiac endpoint (LVEF), and all other Type I error-controlled secondary endpoints.

Earlier this week, the FDA released its briefing document ahead of the July 29, 2026, Advisory Committee meeting, concluding that the combined HOPE-2 and HOPE-3 data did not provide "substantial evidence of effectiveness" and highlighting safety concerns, including hypersensitivity reactions and anaphylaxis. With the briefing document casting serious doubt on Deramiocel's approval prospects, Capricor shares plunged 64% on Monday, closing at $7.00.

The FDA's final decision is expected on August 22, 2026. The U.S. regulatory agency usually follows the recommendations of its panels, although it is not mandatory to do so.

Capricor's stock has already lost more than 70% so far this week. The question now is: has the worst been priced in, or is there more pain ahead?

Meanwhile, results from the company's pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 clinical trial were published in The Lancet yesterday. The peer-reviewed publication provides external validation of the trial's design, statistical methodology, and findings, the company said.

CAPR has traded between $4.30 and $40.37 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $6.57.

In the pre-market, CAPR is plunging 55.71% to $2.91

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