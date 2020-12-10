FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S.

The companies' COVID-19 vaccine has already received a temporary authorization for emergency use in the U.K., marking the first authorization in the world for a Covid vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee on Thursday voted 17 to 4 in favor of the FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization for the companies' COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2. There is one member of the committee whose vote is not included in vote decision, Pfizer said in a statement.

The positive vote was based on totality of scientific evidence presented by the companies, including data from the Phase 3 clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95%.

The FDA is not required to follow the recommendation of the advisory committee but often does.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on emergency use authorization in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.