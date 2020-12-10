FDA Panel Recommends Covid-19 Vaccine. What Would Approval Mean For Markets?

As expected, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel has recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. This clears the way for FDA approval of the vaccine within days.

Once approved by the FDA, Pfizer will deliver hundreds of millions of doses over the coming months. The FDA will likely approve Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in a separate EUA next week.

There are miles to go before life returns to normal, however. Hundreds of thousands have died, millions are out of work, and countless Americans are waiting for state governments to lift lockdowns and Congress to pass another stimulus package.

Parents stuck working from home juggle round-the-clock childcare with school-via-Zoom. Many Americans are suffering under the psychological burden of almost a year’s worth of extreme social distancing.

But one American institution has endured the pandemic and even thrived: the stock market.

After descending into bear market territory in March, equities have been on a tear, aided by low interest rates, trillions in stimulus money and breathtaking scientific advancements. But as 2020 mercifully ends, will animal spirits drive stocks even higher, or could new challenges emerge that quash investor appetite for risk?

How Have Stocks Remained Healthy in 2020?

Imagine that someone told you last December that a global pandemic would claim the lives of more than 1.5 million people worldwide in 2020. Imagine they said this would cause entire societies to shut down intermittently and restrict the travel of citizens in an effort to quash a viral outbreak, crushing the economies of the world’s richest nations.

If you took their word for it, you might have sold your entire investment portfolio and moved into a cave. And had you done so, you would have totally missed out on a raging bull market that has returned 15% so far this year—including the awfulness of late February and early March.

Crazy, right? There are a few explanations that can shed some light on this unexpected market performance.

Congress and the Fed Saved the Market from Itself

First of all, Congress and the Federal Reserve offered an unprecedented level of support for the economy. Congress passed a series of relief bills, including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, that put thousands of dollars into the pockets of Americans impacted by the crisis.

The result was astonishing: Many low-and-middle income households found themselves on better financial footing in the midst of a recession than they’d been a year before when the economy was running hot. Much of that is thanks to the $600 in supplemental weekly unemployment insurance, which expired in the end of July, plus other unemployment benefits that terminate later this year.

Next, the Fed cut interest rates to near zero and promised to buy as much debt as it could to stabilize the teetering bond market in March. More recently, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will let inflation run a bit hotter before increasing interest rates, which means savers won’t see higher yields for years.

Powell has also been begging lawmakers to pass a second stimulus package since August.

All of this money printing and deficit spending has turbocharged stocks. Investors have to do something with their money after all, and low interest rates, helped along by massive bond purchases by the Fed, have flattened fixed income yields. So investors have dumped money into the stock market.

Economic Recovery Is in Sight for Some

The efforts of Congress and the Fed have helped the economy begin to recover. After spiking in April, the unemployment rate gradually declined over the summer and fall, thanks in part to state economies opening up after the initial spring shutdown.

More recent declines in unemployment have had more to do with discouraged workers leaving the job market than hiring, especially as Covid-19 cases spike once again across the country. The most recent weekly jobless claims figures rose dramatically, signaling that businesses are laying off workers as states like California and New York impose another round of lockdowns.

What Happens Once the Covid-19 Vaccine Is Approved?

The stock market has roared even higher in the final month of 2020, and investors are feeling buoyant. Consider the IPO of Airbnb, a company whose bottom line depends on travel. Shares of the newly public company more than doubled on their first day of trading, to the delirious delight of the monied class, even as Covid-19 deaths spiked to frightening new highs.

This optimism might not last, or it could prove insufficient for another stellar year for stocks in 2021.

Investors, for instance, may have already priced in a second stimulus package, thereby limiting the impact of another trillion dollars or so in federal spending. If a relief package doesn’t pass, or is less than what Wall Street wants, stocks may disappoint.

Setting aside the overwhelming symbolic importance of the FDA’s likely approval of the vaccine, it’s already old news for markets. Pfizer and BioNTech presented overwhelmingly positive data to the FDA before Thanksgiving, and other countries have already approved the vaccine. The optimism that comes from an inoculated public may already be baked into stock market valuations.

Will Life Go Back to Normal After Covid?

Even after the vaccine is administered, life might not go back to how it was before the pandemic. A recent Pew Research report found that 54% of employed workers would like to continue working from home once the pandemic ends. Only 20% worked from home before the pandemic.

“This is a big change for workers,” said Pew’s Kim Parker, director of social trends research and the report’s co-author.

While these workers might enjoy the flexibility of home offices, what happens to corporate real estate owners, dry cleaners, restaurants and other businesses dependent on office culture?

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary recently told Forbes Advisor that the companies he invests in will spend much less on business travel in 2021, thanks to the amount of money they’ll save by using technologies like Zoom. He’s not terribly optimistic about the future sales of airlines, for instance.

“We just don’t need that much capacity,” he said. “Bankruptcy is their middle name.”

Creative destruction is nothing new. One-time corporate powers thought to be permanent, like Ozymandias, vanish in the desert and are replaced by new empires.

But that doesn’t mean the demand for stocks goes up each and every year. Wall Street spent much of 2017 euphoric as President Trump cut regulations and promised a huge corporate tax cut. Once he delivered, though, appetite for risk diminished in 2018 and stocks fell.

How Could the Pfizer Vaccine Impact Your Investments?

A vaccine is necessary for a full economic recovery, but it isn’t sufficient. While Pfizer and Moderna have worked at breakneck speed, politicians in Washington D.C. have inched towards more stimulus at a snail’s pace.

The consequences could be severe if Congress waits much longer to act, or chooses not to pass another round of stimulus. Millions will be unable to pay rent and put food on the table, and they’ll shy away from spending on anything else. Since your spending is my income, that will punish the bottom lines of struggling businesses and prevent recovery. The first few months of President-elect Biden’s tenure will likely be rocky.

If the rollout of Pfizer’s vaccine is accompanied by federal assistance for workers and municipalities, providing a bridge until enough people are safe from Covid-19, then there’s no reason why the stock market shouldn’t continue to boom. As for your investment portfolio, your best bet is to stick with your long-term plans and maintain a well-diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds.

