FDA Panel Endorses Bluebird Bio's Beti-cel Gene Therapy For Rare Blood Disease

(RTTNews) - An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend approval of bluebird bio Inc.'s (BLUE) beti-cel gene therapy for people with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.

The FDA's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 13-0 in favor of the company's betibeglogene autotemcel or beti-cel for the treatment of people with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.

Beta-thalassemia is a rare genetic blood disease caused by mutations in the beta-globin gene and is characterized by significantly reduced or absent adult hemoglobin production. Patients with the most severe form experience severe anemia and lifelong dependence on red blood cell transfusions, a lengthy process that patients typically undergo every 2-5 weeks.

The advisory committee's recommendation was based on the Biologics License Application (BLA) currently under priority review by the FDA with a decision goal date set for August 19, 2022.

In addition to granting the beti-cel BLA priority review, the FDA previously granted beti-cel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation. bluebird bio is eligible to receive a priority review voucher upon potential approval of beti-cel.

On Thursday, the FDA panel, which scrutinized the company's investigational gene therapy Elivaldogene autotemcel, or Eli-cel in short, proposed for the treatment of early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy in patients less than 18 years of age without a matched sibling donor, unanimously recommended its approval.

Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy is a rare neurodegenerative disease primarily affecting young children that can lead to progressive, irreversible loss of neurologic function and death.

The FDA decision on Eli-cel is expected on September 6, 2022.

Trading of the company's common stock was halted on Thursday and Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.