FDA Oks Triple-combination Tablet With Jardiance For Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Trijardy XR to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

Trijardy XR provides three type 2 diabetes medicines in one pill, including Jardiance, Tradjenta and metformin hydrochloride extended release.

Trijardy XR is marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and company.

The company noted that Trijardy XR will be available in four different dosages, including: 5 mg empagliflozin/2.5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release; 10 mg empagliflozin/5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release; 12.5 mg empagliflozin/2.5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release; and 25 mg empagliflozin/5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release.

In the U.S., both Jardiance and Tradjenta are once-daily tablets used along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. Jardiance is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes who have known cardiovascular disease.

Jardiance is not for people with type 1 diabetes or for people with diabetic ketoacidosis (increased ketones in the blood or urine). Tradjenta is not for people with type 1 diabetes or for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.