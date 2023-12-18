FDA OKs NRx Pharma's NDA For NRX-101 To Treat Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Monday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave clearance to evaluate NRX-101, the company's patented combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, in complicated Urinary Tract infections.

The company plans to initiate registrational study in 2024.

NRx said it awaits the FDA's response to its request for Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, expected next month.

