FDA Oks Lilly's Drug To Image Tau Pathology In Patients Being Evaluated For Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tauvid for intravenous injection, the first drug used to help image a distinctive characteristic of Alzheimer's disease in the brain called tau pathology.

Tauvid is a radioactive diagnostic agent for adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease.

Tauvid is indicated for positron emission tomography or PET imaging of the brain to estimate the density and distribution of aggregated tau neurofibrillary tangles or NFTs, a primary marker of Alzheimer's disease.

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), developed TAUVID and AMYVID to provide physicians with meaningful information on the presence of both pathologies to aid the evaluation of patients suspected of having Alzheimer's disease.

According to Eli Lilly, availability of TAUVID will initially be limited and will expand in response to commercial demand and payor reimbursement.

The company warned that TAUVID is not indicated for use in the evaluation of patients for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

