FDA Oks GSK's Voltaren Arthritis Pain For Over-the-counter Use In US

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Voltaren Arthritis Pain as an over-the-counter product for the temporary relief of arthritis pain in the hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle or knee in adults (18 years and older).

Voltaren Arthritis Pain becomes the first and only prescription strength, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory topical gel for arthritis pain available OTC in the United States.

The active ingredient in Voltaren Arthritis Pain, diclofenac sodium, is an effective medicine that is clinically proven to relieve joint pain due to arthritis. Voltaren Arthritis Pain penetrates through the skin at the application site to deliver arthritis pain relief. Voltaren Arthritis Pain offers consumers who suffer from OA an alternative option to oral analgesics.

