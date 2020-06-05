Markets
FDA Okays Abiomed's First-in-Human Trial Of Heart Pump, Impella ECP

(RTTNews) - Abiomed (ABMD) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's investigational device exemption application to start an early feasibility study with a first-in-human trial of the 9 French (Fr) Impella ECP™ heart pump.

Impella ECP, which stands for expandable cardiac power, will be studied in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients.

The company noted that Impella ECP is the world's smallest heart pump. It achieves peak flows greater than 3.5 L/min and is delivered though a slender-profile sheath.

The company said that Impella ECP is available for investigational use only and is not approved for use outside of clinical studies.

