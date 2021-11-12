US Markets
PFE

FDA likely to make vaccine booster decision without outside advisory committee weighing in - CNN

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to ask its outside vaccine advisers to weigh in on whether the agency should authorize Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for all adults, CNN reported on Friday, citing a source.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to ask its outside vaccine advisers to weigh in on whether the agency should authorize Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 boosters for all adults, CNN reported on Friday, citing a source.

The source told CNN "it's unlikely there is going to be a meeting" of the outside advisers and "there has been no discussion of a meeting" to discuss Pfizer's application.

The FDA said the agency "will determine whether to hold a meeting of the advisory committee ... following its initial review of the information submitted," CNN added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular