FDA likely to make vaccine booster decision without outside advisory committee weighing in - CNN

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to ask its outside vaccine advisers to weigh in on whether the agency should authorize Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 boosters for all adults, CNN reported on Friday, citing a source.

The source told CNN "it's unlikely there is going to be a meeting" of the outside advisers and "there has been no discussion of a meeting" to discuss Pfizer's application.

The FDA said the agency "will determine whether to hold a meeting of the advisory committee ... following its initial review of the information submitted," CNN added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.