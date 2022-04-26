Markets
GMDA

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Gamida's Cryopreserved Formulation Of GDA-201

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that it has received FDA clearance to initiate a phase I/II trial of a cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 in patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

Last October, the FDA had placed the company's application for the cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 on clinical hold, pending modifications to donor eligibility procedures and sterility assay qualification.

Now that the clinical hold has been lifted, the company plans to initiate a phase I/II study with cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 in patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas this year.

An earlier investigator-sponsored study evaluating the fresh formulation of GDA-201 had demonstrated durable complete responses in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma.

GDA-201 is an off-the-shelf cell therapy candidate for the treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas. It leverages the company's proprietary NAM technology platform to expand the number and functionality of NK cells to direct tumor cell killing properties and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.

The unique properties of Nicotinamide is expected to expand and metabolically modulate multiple cell types - including stem cells and natural killer cells - with appropriate growth factors to maintain the cells' active phenotype and enhance potency.

Shares of Gamida Cell are currently trading in pre-market at $3.42, up $0.60 or 21.28 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GMDA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular