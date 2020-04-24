FDA Issues Warning on Hydroxychloroquine

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about heart problems in patients treated with the antimalarial drugs touted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Friday about heart problems in patients treated with the antimalarial drugs touted by President Donald Trump and his supporters as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

The agency said it was “aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine,” and warned that the drugs should only be given to Covid-19 patients participating in clinical trials or being treated in hospitals.

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19,” the agency said.

After Trump and a number of Fox News hosts and other commentators promoted the drug’s potential as a Covid-19 treatment, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization in late March allowing chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate to be used to treat certain Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

In a March 21 tweet, the president wrote that hydroxychloroquine, given in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, has “a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”

The circumstances around the hydroxychloroquine emergency use authorization have come under increased scrutiny in recent days, after the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Dr. Rick Bright, said he was removed from his post because he had limited access to hydroxychloroquine only to certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients, among other reasons.

It’s not clear why Bright would have been making decisions about hydroxychloroquine access as BARDA director.

Investors are looking for a proven Covid-19 treatment that could begin to blunt some of the economic and health effects of the crisis. The market moved sharply on Thursday on what initially appeared to be disappointing news about Gilead Science’s (GILD) experimental Covid-19 drug. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% on Friday morning.

