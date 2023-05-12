News & Insights

FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 12, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Administration (FDA) on Friday issued marketing denial orders to 10 companies which collectively manufacture and market about 6,500 flavored e-liquid and e-cigarette products.

The health regulator said these companies cannot market or distribute the products in the U.S. and retailers who sell them risk FDA enforcement action.

The FDA said premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), which were for a variety of flavored e-cigarette products, did not provide sufficient evidence to show that permitting the marketing of these products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.

