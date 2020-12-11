Markets
PFE

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization For Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"Today's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.

The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. The vaccine is authorized in the US for people over the age of 16. It was found to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular