FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization For Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"Today's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.

The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. The vaccine is authorized in the US for people over the age of 16. It was found to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials.

