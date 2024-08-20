News & Insights

FDA Issues Complete Response Letter For Regeneron's Linvoseltamab In R/R Multiple Myeloma

August 20, 2024 — 09:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL for the Biologics License Application or BLA for linvoseltamab in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma that has progressed after at least three prior therapies.

According to the company, the sole approvability issue identified is related to findings from a pre-approval inspection at a third-party fill/finish manufacturer for another company's product candidate.

