FDA Issues Complete Response Letter For Regeneron's Linvoseltamab In R/R Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL for the Biologics License Application or BLA for linvoseltamab in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma that has progressed after at least three prior therapies.

According to the company, the sole approvability issue identified is related to findings from a pre-approval inspection at a third-party fill/finish manufacturer for another company's product candidate.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.