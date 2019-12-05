FDA investigates diabetes drug metformin for NDMA carcinogen

US Markets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it was investigating whether metformin diabetes medicines sold in the United States contain unsafe levels of a carcinogen called NDMA.

Metformin is the first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is marketed under a number of brand names, including Fortamet and Glucophage.

