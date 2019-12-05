FDA investigates diabetes drug metformin for NDMA carcinogen

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it was investigating whether metformin diabetes medicines sold in the United States contain unsafe levels of a carcinogen called NDMA.

Metformin is the first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is marketed under a number of brand names, including Fortamet and Glucophage.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

