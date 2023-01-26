US Markets
EBS

FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday classified the recall of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's EBS.N skin decontamination lotion kits as the most serious type.

The contract manufacturer began the recall of 3500 units of the kit in November, after receiving three customer complaints of leakage from the packets.

The kits are carried by members of the military and are intended to remove chemical warfare agents and harmful T-2 toxin from the skin.

Emergent said that so far no serious injuries or deaths related to the issue were reported.

FDA says the leakage could cause loss or drying out of the lotion content, reducing the effectiveness of the kit and prolonged exposure to the leaked lotion.

Damaged lotion content could also make an individual, already exposed to chemical warfare, more vulnerable to health hazards.

Emergent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.