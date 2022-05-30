FDA halts trial for Sanofi's OTC version of erectile dysfunction drug Cialis

Adds detail

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA on Monday announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put on hold an actual use trial of its Cialis erectile dysfunction treatment aimed at winning non-prescription status.

"Sanofi continues to work with the FDA to move the Cialis program forward," the French drugmaker said, adding that the next steps to be taken would be determined in upcoming meetings.

Sanofi said it had not recruited patients for the trial.

Cialis, the active agent of which is known as Tadalafil, was first approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2002 and then by the U.S. FDA in 2003 by prescription only.

The company jointly with Eli Lilly LLY.N has been pursuing regulatory approval for a non-prescription version of Cialis since 2014.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

