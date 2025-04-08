FDA Grants Three Fast Track Tags to Allogene's Autoimmune Disease Drug

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO announced that the FDA has granted three fast track designations to its investigational CRISPR-based allogeneic CAR-T therapy, ALLO-329.

These designations apply to three autoimmune diseases — systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM) and diffuse systemic sclerosis (SSc).

How Does the Fast Track Tag Benefit ALLO’s Drug Development?

Fast track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions, meet an unmet medical need, or offer a potential advantage over existing treatments. Per the FDA, the purpose of granting this designation is to ‘get important new drugs to the patient earlier.’

A candidate with the fast track designation is also eligible for rolling review. This could allow Allogene to submit completed sections of its regulatory filing for ALLO-329 to the FDA as they become available, rather than waiting for the entire application to be complete. This can potentially expedite the review process, as the FDA typically does not begin reviewing a submission until all sections of the application have been filed.

ALLO Stock’s Performance

Shares of Allogene have lost 33% year to date compared with the industry’s 7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on Allogene’s ALLO-329

Allogene intends to start the phase I RESOLUTION basket study in mid-2025, which will evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of ALLO-329 in SLE, IIM and SSc indications. The company expects to have proof-of-concept data from this study before this year’s end.

A next-generation allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, ALLO-329, works by targeting both CD19+ B-cells and CD70+ activated T-cells. Additionally, this candidate incorporates Allogene’s proprietary Dagger technology, which is designed to reduce or eliminate the need for lymphodepletion (a preconditioning process that involves the use of chemotherapy).

ALLO’s Zacks Rank

Allogene currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

