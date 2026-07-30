FDA Grants RMAT, Fast Track Status To Cema-cel For High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track Designations to cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, or cema-cel, in Large B-Cell Lymphoma, supported by data from the Phase 2 ALPHA 3 trial.

Specifically, the designations were granted for the treatment of adult patients with Large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who are in complete or partial response after first-line (1L) therapy, are suitable for observation, but test positive for minimal residual disease (MRD).

Cema-cel is an investigational CD-19-targeted allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy. Together, the designations can lead to more frequent FDA engagement and support an efficient development and review process for cema-cel.

Large B-cell lymphomas (LBCL) are a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a blood cancer that affects B lymphocytes. It includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive form of the disease.

The FDA's decision was supported by data from an interim futility analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 ALPHA 3 trial evaluating cema-cel as first-line consolidation therapy in LBCL.

According to the company, in the trial, cema-cel induced a minimal residual disease (MRD) clearance rate of 58.3% compared with 16.7% in the observation arm. Median decrease in plasma circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) at Day 45 was 97.7% compared with a 26.6% median increase in the observation arm.

The therapy was well-tolerated, with most patients treated in the outpatient setting and no treatment-related hospitalisations reported, the company said.

ALLO closed Thursday's trade up 9.04% at $1.81. In the overnight market, ALLO is trading up 0.55% at $1.82.

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