News & Insights

Markets
PM

FDA Grants Reauthorization To Swedish Match's General Snus As Modified Risk Tobacco Product

November 11, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a renewal of a risk modification order submitted by Swedish Match USA, Inc. (Swedish Match), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), for eight General snus products.

As part of the authorization, the agency granted use of the modified risk claim to reach more adults 21+ who smoke or use traditional tobacco products. The agency concluded that renewing the General snus risk modification order will significantly reduce harm and the risk of tobacco-related disease to individual tobacco users and benefit the health of the population as a whole.

Philip Morris International said its affiliates have secured 13 of the 16 modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) authorizations that the FDA has granted, demonstrating the company's commitment to a smoke-free future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.