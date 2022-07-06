FDA Grants Priority Review To Genentech's Mosunetuzumab For Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's Biologics License Application or BLA and granted Priority Review for mosunetuzumab, a potential first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma or FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

The application is based on results from the pivotal Phase I/II study showing mosunetuzumab induced high and durable complete response rates in people with follicular lymphoma who received two or more prior therapies.

Mosunetuzumab could be the first CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved by the FDA for the treatment of any type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Follicular lymphoma is the most common indolent (slow growing) form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), a type of blood cancer, which often returns after initial therapy. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval of this novel cancer immunotherapy by December 29, 2022.

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for mosunetuzumab for the treatment of people with R/R FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies in June 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.