FDA Grants Orphan-drug Exclusivity For Xeris' Recorlev For Endogenous Cushing's Syndrome Treatment

(RTTNews) - Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its subsidiary Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., orphan-drug exclusivity for Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.

The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program is designed to advance the development of drugs that treat a condition affecting 200,000 or fewer U.S. patients annually. The regulatory exclusivity is in addition to the patent exclusivity under Xeris' U.S. patents covering Recorlev and its therapeutic use, which extends to at least March 2040.

Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is a rare, serious, and potentially fatal endocrine disease caused by chronic elevated cortisol exposure—often the result of a benign tumor of the pituitary gland. The benign tumor tells the body to overproduce high levels of cortisol for a sustained period of time, which often results in characteristic physical signs and symptoms that are distressing to patients.

