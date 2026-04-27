BioTech

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To OSE's Pegrizeprument For Post-Heart Transplant Rejection

April 27, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OSE Therapeutics SA (OSE.PA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to pegrizeprument in prophylaxis of heart allograft rejection after a heart transplant.

Pegrizeprument (VEL-101), a novel, investigational, immunomodulating, pegylated, monoclonal monovalent antibody fragment, was licensed to Veloxis Pharma in 2021. It acts by blocking CD28-mediated T-cell activation, allowing indirectly for the CTLA-4 mediated immunosuppressive function. Originally developed by OSE, it has been licensed by Veloxis for manufacture and commercialization.

Pegrizeprument received an orphan drug designation in January 2026 for preventing organ rejection in liver transplant cases and is currently being explored for treating rejection in solid organ transplants. OSE.PA is currently trading at $3.75, up 24.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.