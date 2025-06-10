Markets
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To X4 Pharma's Mavorixafor For Chronic Neutropenia

June 10, 2025 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR), Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to mavorixafor for the treatment of chronic neutropenia (CN).

A Phase 3 study of mavorixafor in certain primary CN conditions is underway. Topline data from Phase 3 4WARD study in CN are expected in late 2026.

Mavorixafor is already approved in 2024 for the treatment of WHIM syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

