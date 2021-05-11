FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To CERC-002 For Treatment Of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Cerecor Inc. (CERC) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CERC-002 for treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

CERC-002 is a first-in-class fully human monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT (tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14, TNFSF14) licensed from Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

It is the only clinical stage anti-LIGHT therapy and has the potential to treat a number of LIGHT-associated immune diseases including cytokine storm-induced COVID-19 ARDS.

Fast Track designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need. Under Fast Track designation, a Biologic License Application (BLA) for CERC-002 is eligible for both rolling submission and priority review.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.