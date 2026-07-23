BioTech

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Lundbeck For Narcolepsy Therapy Lu AH69593

July 23, 2026 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUN-A.CO), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported receiving a Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Lu AH69593, an investigational drug for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder wherein the brain's ability to regulate sleep and wakefulness is disrupted. This causes extreme sleepiness during the day, as the patient may fall asleep suddenly in the middle of an activity. Affected individuals also experience sudden sleep attacks, fragmented nighttime sleep, sleep paralysis, and hallucinations. The type 1 form of narcolepsy may be accompanied by the sudden loss of muscle tone, known as cataplexy, prior to falling asleep. There is currently no approved cure for narcolepsy.

The investigational, small-molecule candidate Lu AH69593 is an oral, orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist. Orexin is a wake-promoting neuropeptide that plays a key role in stabilizing sleep and wakefulness. It features prominently in regions of the brain controlling arousal, wakefulness, and REM sleep. By targeting the OX2R pathway, the compound may restore wakefulness and improve sleep-wake regulation in patients with narcolepsy.

The drug is currently under a Phase 1b evaluation to determine its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile. The Fast Track designation may accelerate the development of the drug and expedite the review process if prior regulatory filings are eventually completed.

HLUN-A.CO is currently trading on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange at DKK 36.35, down 0.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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