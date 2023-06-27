News & Insights

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For GSK's Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Investigational Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted a Fast Track designation for its Neisseria gonorrhoeae investigational vaccine or NgG, GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said in a statement.

The company noted that the vaccine candidate is currently in an ongoing Phase II trial and aims to demonstrate proof of concept by assessing the efficacy of the NgG vaccine in healthy adults, 18 to 50 years of age, considered at risk of gonorrhoea.

Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of potentially important new drugs and vaccines to treat or prevent serious conditions with unmet medical needs.

Gonorrhoea is the second most prevalent bacterial sexually transmitted infection worldwide, with an estimated 82 million new cases globally each year.

