FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Biodexa's ERapa For Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

(RTTNews) - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (BDRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that its lead drug candidate, eRapa, has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for the treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis or FAP.

eRapa is a proprietary encapsulated form of rapamycin, a potent mTOR inhibitor, designed to treat FAP by targeting the tumor cells directly and modulating the tumor microenvironment.

FAP is a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous polyps in the colon and rectum, which, if untreated, can lead to colorectal cancer. Currently, surgical resection is the only treatment option for patients with this condition.

In Phase 2 trials, eRapa demonstrated significant potential, showing a 17 percent reduction in polyp burden and a 75 percent non-progression rate at 12 months.

Cohort 2 patients treated with eRapa exhibited a 29 percent median reduction in polyp burden and an 89 percent non-progression rate.

Biodexa has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for eRapa in FAP and is planning to seek a similar designation in Europe.

The company is advancing the development of eRapa for other conditions, including Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, and continues to explore its potential to become a crucial therapeutic option for FAP patients, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

