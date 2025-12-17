FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to ADAG's Colorectal Cancer Drug

Adagene Inc. ADAG announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its lead clinical-stage immuno-oncology candidate, muzastotug (ADG126).

The designation was granted to muzastotug in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of adult patients with microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC) without current or active liver metastases.

Following the announcement, ADAG shares surged 13.8%.

The designation is generally granted by the FDA to facilitate drug development and expedite the review of therapies intended to treat serious diseases with unmet medical needs.

More on ADAG’s Muzastotug

Muzastotug is a next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody developed using the company’s proprietary SAFEbody masking technology.

Unlike conventional CTLA-4 therapies, muzastotug in combination with pembrolizumab has the potential to reshape the treatment paradigm by improving survival and quality of life for patients.

The Fast Track designation is supported by emerging clinical data showing encouraging efficacy, deep and durable responses, and a favorable safety profile of muzastotug in a heavily pretreated patient population.

A phase II study is ongoing. The primary endpoint of the study is the overall response rate. Secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, and overall survival.

The company plans to initiate a phase III study in 2027.

If clinical studies continue to demonstrate significant and durable efficacy with improved tolerability, muzastotug could reshape the CTLA-4 treatment paradigm.

The Fast Track designation allows frequent interactions with the FDA and may allow for rolling reviews of future marketing applications.

