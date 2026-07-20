FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Acadia Pharma's Remlifanserin For Alzheimer's Psychosis

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to remlifanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).

Acadia said enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of its RADIANT program evaluating remlifanserin for ADP has been completed, with topline results expected between September and October 2026.

Acadia shares rose nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $25.60 on Friday.

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