FDA Grants EUA For T-Detect Covid Test To Detect Past COVID-19 Infection

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first and only clinical T cell-based test for patients to detect the unique T-cell signature specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test confirms recent or prior COVID-19 infection.

Developed by Adaptive Biotechnologies, T-Detect COVID Test is a next generation sequencing based (NGS) test to help identify individuals with an adaptive T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection with SARS-CoV-2.

T cells are the adaptive immune system's first responders to detect any virus. They quickly multiply and circulate in the blood to attack the virus, often before symptoms appear. T cells can "remember" prior infections and kill pathogens if they reappear.

The test assesses the T cell immune response to COVID-19 after it analyzes DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequences from T cells (white blood cells). A T cell response may be detected in blood several days after initial infection.

From a simple blood draw, T-Detect will leverage the map to provide an immunostatus for an individual, enabling early disease diagnosis, disease monitoring, and critical insights into immunity.

The T cell-based test is the first indication resulting from Adaptive's TCR-Antigen Map collaboration with Microsoft. The test uses immunosequencing, proprietary computational modeling, and Microsoft's AI and machine learning to map T-cell receptor sequences.

Though the T-Detect COVID Test confirms recent or prior COVID-19 infection, it does not diagnose current SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Until now, antibody tests have been the primary way to determine recent or prior COVID-19 infection. T-cell tests take an entirely new approach to determine prior infection. T-cell responses arise earlier than antibodies and persist in the blood for longer.

The FDA granted EUA based on a clinical validation study showing that T-Detect COVID Test demonstrated sensitivity or ability to identify a positive case, of 97.1 percent from date of diagnosis using RT-PCR. It also showed 100 percent specificity, the ability to identify a negative case.

A positive test result indicates recent or prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, while a negative test result indicates that a patient is unlikely to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, a negative result does not preclude acute or current SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The test is indicated for use by qualified healthcare professionals on samples from individuals who are 15 days or more post-symptom onset. Testing is currently limited to laboratories designated by Adaptive Biotechnologies. Patients can opt to visit one of nearly 2,000 Labcorp patient service centers or arrange for a mobile phlebotomy service at their home to have their blood drawn for testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.