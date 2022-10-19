FDA Grants EUA For Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted As A Booster For Adults

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), Wednesday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide a first booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom an FDA-authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "According to CDC data, almost 50 percent of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."

The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the Phase 3 Prevent-19 clinical trial and from the U.K.-sponsored COV-BOOST trial. In the Phase 3 trial, a single booster dose of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted was administered to healthy adult participants aged 18 and older approximately eight or 11 months after their primary series.

