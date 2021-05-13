FDA Grants EUA For Labcorp's Pixel COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit For Ages 2-17 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Labcorp (LH) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit for ages 2-17.

The authorization expands the use of Pixel by Labcorp to children and adolescents 2 years of age and older when purchased by a parent or guardian. Labcorp becomes the first major commercial lab to offer a COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit for children 2 Years and older.

Beginning in late May, parents and guardians can request a kit for children 2 years of age and older directly through www.pixel.labcorp.com. Once the request is received by Labcorp, a kit will be shipped to the individual's home via FedEx.

Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Home Collection Kit uses the same PCR test trusted by doctors and hospitals across the country. Individuals age 14-17 can self-collect with adult supervision, and children between the ages of 2 and 13 will need adult assistance to collect their sample.

For adults 18 and over, the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit is also available in over 6,000 pharmacies nationwide.

The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit has not been FDA-cleared or approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA, and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.

