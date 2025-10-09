Markets
CDTX

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Status To Cidara's CD388 For Prevention Of Influenza A And B

October 09, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for CD388 for prevention of influenza A and B in high-risk adults and adolescents.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on positive results from the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in which CD388 provided statistically significant prevention of seasonal influenza in healthy unvaccinated adults aged 18-64.

A Phase 3 study of CD388 dubbed ANCHOR was initiated at the end of September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.