FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation To Biogen's Salanersen In Treating Muscular Atrophy

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that salanersen, its novel investigational candidate, was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare, genetic, and neuromuscular disease that is caused by a deficiency in the production of survival motor neuron (SMN) protein as a result of a damaged or missing SMN1 gene.

It is characterized by the loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain stem that results in progressive muscular atrophy and weakness. SMA affects all age groups and is specifically a leading cause of genetic death among infants.

Salanersen, or BIIB115, is an intrathecally administered antisense oligonucleotide (ASO). It is designed to correct SMN2 pre-mRNA splicing to increase the production of SMN protein. It is currently being assessed in a three-global-phase 3 program to study the efficacy of the 80 mg dose administered once yearly to a broad spectrum of patients with SMA.

The FDA decision was based on the phase 1b data of salanersen, which reported that children with SMA who had received prior gene therapy and showed a suboptimal response were administered a once-yearly salanersen dose and were observed to show encouraging improvements in motor function and slowing of neurodegeneration.

According to the company, the phase 1b study enrolled 24 participants in the age group between 0.5 and 12 years who received at least 2 doses of 40 mg or 80 mg salanersen.

Participants who received salanersen 40 mg and 80 mg showed elevated baseline concentrations of neurofilament light chain (NfL), which is a marker of neurodegeneration. The NfL levels showed a 75% reduction at six months and were sustained throughout the follow-up period, noted the company.

The company stated both dose groups of salanersen were well-tolerated in the ongoing phase 1 study, and adverse events (AEs) were observed to be mild to moderate in severity. The common AEs observed in the 40 mg group were upper respiratory tract infection and vomiting, while in the 80 mg group, they were pyrexia and upper respiratory tract infection.

Stephanie Fradette, Head of the Rare Neurology Development Unit at Biogen, commented, "The designation reflects the FDA's determination that salanersen has the potential to demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies, and it is a significant milestone in our SMA portfolio as we advance through Phase 3 studies designed to establish salanersen as the future SMA treatment."

Biogen is currently trading at $198.64, up 1.37%.

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