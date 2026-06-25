FDA Grants Approval For Ionis' TRYNGOLZA As Adjunct In Hypertriglyceridemia

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), a commercial-stage company, announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved TRYNGOLZA as an adjunct treatment for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

The drug is now approved for use in conjunction with dietary modification to reduce triglycerides (TG) and the risk of acute pancreatitis in individuals with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) is characterized by triglyceride levels of 500 mg/dL or higher and is associated with an increased risk of acute pancreatitis (AP), atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and other co-morbidities. More than 3 million people live with sHTG in the U.S. alone, with approximately 1 million considered to be at high-risk, defined as TG levels of 880 mg/dL or more.

TRYNGOLZA (olezarsen) is an RNA-targeted therapy designed to reduce body's production of apolipoprotein C-III (ApoC-III), a key regulator of triglyceride metabolism. The drug was first approved by the FDA in December 2024 to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). TRYNGOLZA subsequently received approvals in the European Union (EU) in September 2025 and in Canada in December 2025 for FCS.

The Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 trials were multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies evaluating TRYNGOLZA in treating sHTG. The studies met their primary endpoint , demonstrating rapid and sustained triglyceride reduction, with fasting triglyceride levels lowered by up to 72% compared to placebo. The drug also reduced acute pancreatitis events by 91%.

The 12-month data from patients treated with TRYNGOLZA showed that 86% achieved triglyceride levels below 500 mg/dL, a critical factor for reducing the risk of acute pancreatitis. The drug maintained a favourable safety and tolerability profile across the cohort, noted the company.

The company's total revenue for 2025 was recorded at $943. 7 million, representing a 49% increase from $705.1 million in 2024, driven in part by TRYNGOLZA product sales.

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment of the company totalled $2.7 billion.

IONS has traded between $39.37 and $86.74 over the last year.

IONS closed Wednesday at $76.52, up 0.70%. In the pre-market, shares are trading up 1.48% to $77.65.

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