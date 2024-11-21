News & Insights

Stocks

FDA grants accelerated approval to Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Ziihera

November 21, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to zanidatamab-hrii, or Ziihera from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Inc., a bispecific HER2-directed antibody, for previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer, as detected by an FDA-approved test. The FDA also approved VENTANA PATHWAY anti-HER-2/neu (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, from Ventana Medical Systems, Roche Diagnostics (RHHBY), as a companion diagnostic device to aid in identifying patients with BTC who may be eligible for treatment with Ziihera.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JAZZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAZZ
RHHBY
RHHVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.