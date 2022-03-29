Markets
FDA Gives Emergency Use Authorization To Pfizer's Second COVID-19 Booster Dose

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine to include a second booster dose in adults ages 50 years and older who have previously received a first booster of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies said that the FDA also has authorized a second booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise and who have received a first booster dose of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the companies, the additional booster is to be administered at least four months after the first booster and is the same formulation and strength as prior Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was previously authorized under emergency use authorization as a single booster administered to individuals aged 12 and older who have completed the primary vaccination series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, as well as to individuals aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination with another authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

