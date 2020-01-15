FDA Gives Clovis Oncology's Rubraca a Priority Review

Sales of Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ: CLVS) Rubraca could get a big lift just in time for summer. Today, the company told investors a supplemental application that could expand the addressable patient population of its lead drug will get a speedy review.

In November, Clovis submitted an application to expand Rubraca's drug label to include prostate cancer patients with tumors driven by BRCA1/2 mutations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially started reviewing the application and an approval decision is expected in May.

Image source: Getty Images.

Finding room to grow

Rubraca's an easy-to-swallow tablet that makes it hard for tumor cells to repair their DNA. It's not the only member of the PARP-inhibitor class approved to treat ovarian cancer patients. For example, Lynparza from partners AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) works the same way and had been gaining popularity among ovarian cancer patients for years before Clovis Oncology entered the space.

More recently, Zejula from Tesaro earned approval to treat the same group of ovarian cancer patients as Rubraca. Following Tesaro's acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Zejula has a lot more marketing muscle than a smaller biotech like Clovis Oncology can squeeze together.

In 2020, an estimated 43,000 men will be diagnosed with advanced-stage prostate cancer that doesn't respond to standard hormone therapy. Around 12% of these patients will have aggressive tumors that harbor gene mutations that Rubraca could earn approval this spring.

10 stocks we like better than Clovis Oncology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clovis Oncology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.