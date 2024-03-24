News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

FDA Fully Approves AbbVie's Elahere For Ovarian Cancer

March 24, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of folate receptor alpha-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal adult cancer patients treated with up to three prior therapies.

Patients with the cancers often present with late-stage disease, undergo surgery and are then treated with platinum-based chemotherapy. They may become resistant to the treatment and require another therapy, such as Elahere.

Elahere was first granted FDA accelerated approval in November 2022. The conversion to full approval is based on data from the confirmatory Phase 3 MIRASOL trial that supports the medicine as a potential new standard of care for folate receptor alpha -positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The data showed that Elahere treatment resulted in an overall survival benefit and reduced the risk of cancer progression by 35%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.