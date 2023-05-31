News & Insights

US Markets
CHRS

FDA flags issues at Coherus partner's China manufacturing site for cancer drug

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

May 31, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 3, details, background in paragraphs 2-5

May 31 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc CHRS.O said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged three observations at its partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd's 688180.SS manufacturing site in China for its experimental cancer drug.

The company said it believed that the observations received are readily addressable and it plans to submit its response to the FDA in early June.

Coherus shares were last trading down 8% at $3.81.

The U.S. health regulator delayed its decision on the drug in December, as its team had been unable to travel to China to conduct the required site inspection.

The company is seeking approval for the drug, toripalimab, for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, an aggressive type of head and neck cancer.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.