FDA flags issues at Coherus partner's China manufacturing site for cancer drug

May 31 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc CHRS.O said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged three observations at its partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd's 688180.SS manufacturing site in China for its investigational cancer drug.

